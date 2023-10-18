Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $94.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

TRGP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.53. 122,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,865. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

