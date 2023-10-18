Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. 145,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 420.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 43.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

