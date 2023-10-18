Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,686. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $4,373,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

