Ghe LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Ghe LLC lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 86,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

