West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. West Bancorporation comprises about 5.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,194. The company has a market capitalization of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

