West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.80 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.