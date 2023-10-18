West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 511,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,418. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.05 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.41.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

