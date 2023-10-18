West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 1,689 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

PFE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. 2,422,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,785,012. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

