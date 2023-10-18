iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 366,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,312,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVV stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.57. 449,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

