Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 475,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

