Susquehanna Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 753,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

