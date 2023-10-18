SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

SM stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 66,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 4.33. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

