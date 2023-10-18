Susquehanna Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 702,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 4.42. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.