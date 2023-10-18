Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 149.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

