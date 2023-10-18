Susquehanna Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

MRO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,266. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $89,591,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

