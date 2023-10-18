Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.48. 6,413,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,203,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.59. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

