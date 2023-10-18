1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,825 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,389 shares of company stock valued at $401,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Lennar Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

