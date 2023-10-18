1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,161 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
