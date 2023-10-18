Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Decreased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 45,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,867. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

