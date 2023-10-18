1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 967 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,003,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 76,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 110,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

