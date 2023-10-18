1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $855,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

