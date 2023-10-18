1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 11,752 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 179,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

