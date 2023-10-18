1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 426 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.30. 380,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

