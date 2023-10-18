1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $30,578,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. 647,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

