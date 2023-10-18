1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 414 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 584,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 165,448 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

