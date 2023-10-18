1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 10,971 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. 1,475,865 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

