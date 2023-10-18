1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

