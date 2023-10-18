Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 300.0% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 126.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 803,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 706.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 532,301 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Acacia Research by 108.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 460,717 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.3 %

ACTG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

