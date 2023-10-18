1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 564 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.