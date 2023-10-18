Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Cut by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $830.96. 25,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,402. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $825.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

