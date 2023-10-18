Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of WSM traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.18. 70,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,975. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $164.47.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.