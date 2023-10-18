WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

