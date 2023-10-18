WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

BA stock opened at $185.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

