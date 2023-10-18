Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

DE opened at $391.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

