WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.