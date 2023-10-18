WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

