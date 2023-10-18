TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

