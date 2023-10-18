Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,978.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,098.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2,848.60. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,750.48 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.