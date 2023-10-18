Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.04 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

