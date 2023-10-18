PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

