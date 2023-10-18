NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

