Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,842 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.