Tobam Sells 237 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tobam cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

