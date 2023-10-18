Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 357 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.