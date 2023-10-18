Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

