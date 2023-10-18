Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

