Duality Advisers LP Sells 23,639 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

