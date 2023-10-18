Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $865,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.