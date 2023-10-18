Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $96,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $521,813,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

