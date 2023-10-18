Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 1,139 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

